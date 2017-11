The Miz Congratulates Ric Flair On 30-For-30 Special

The Miz has posted the following to Twitter congratulating Ric Flair on the success of his ESPN 30-For-30 special that aired last night:

Congrats to @ricflairnatrboy on the huge success of the @espn 30 for 30. Nobody tells a better story inside the ring and out than you. pic.twitter.com/NvU9rrdBi0 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 8, 2017

