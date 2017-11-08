Ric Flair Opens Up About Discussing His Son Reid’s Passing For ’30 For 30′; Thanks ESPN, More (Video)

After his ESPN “30 For 30” aired last night Ric Flair joined ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt to discuss the special. We have included Flair’s comments transcribed below. (If you use our transcriptions elsewhere please credit WrestleZone) You can view Flair’s full interview in the embedded player at the top of this post. Related: The Miz Congratulates Ric Flair On 30-For-30 Special On if the process of making the “30 For 30” ever got so personal that he didn’t think he could finish: RF: The stuff with my son is, of course, it’s still so fragile and it’s just been four years. I am sure you are aware of that. Talking about him and the fact that he was on my watch, by that I mean he was with me. I brought him back from Japan to take him to WrestleMania and he was doing so well in Japan, I probably should have let him stay there but he had been there four months and I was so proud of him. He’d already become a champion over there. I brought him back home and the day before we were supposed to leave for WrestleMania, on Good Friday, it happened. So, that’s something that I deal with everyday and I can’t run or hide from that. That was difficult to talk about, as it is right now. On what it was like to watch a “30 For 30” about him: RF: There’s so much time that was put in to making this. Some of this stuff I had forgotten about. Just some of the interviews. They are on YouTube and I don’t make a habit of looking at the stuff I did. In fact, I never taped myself wrestling and went home and watched it. I was there, I know if it was good or bad. I didn’t have to ask someone’s opinion. I’m sure you don’t go off the air and go, “How’d I do?” I caught myself doing that. It’s because I lost my self confidence. You’ve been there forever Scott. You are one of the all-time great anchors at ESPN. You are a household name. It’s the truth. I’ve been watching you forever. Look at Stuart Scott, his name will never go away and it shouldn’t. Great guy and just a terrible loss way too early in life. I love ESPN and the people that are involved in it and you are one of the main names. Using myself as an example, I was just fortunate to be on TV for 40 years and that’s helped me a lot to cross demographic appeals. The interview concludes with some pleasantries between the two with Ric closing it out by thanking Scott and ESPN for giving he and pro wrestling the respect it deserves.