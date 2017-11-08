Who Decided To Shuffle The WWE Survivor Series Card?, WWE’s Top 10 Smackdown Live Moments (Video)

Who Decided To Shuffle The WWE Survivor Series Card?

PWInsider.com is reporting that the decision to have AJ Styles defeat Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship was made last week by Vince McMahon.

PWInsider had also been reporting that John Cena would be the guest referee for the “Champion vs Champion” match between Brock Lesnar and Jinder Mahal.

With Styles taking Mahal’s spot in the match Vince also made the call to have John Cena be the fifth member of Smackdown Live’s Men’s Survivor Series team.

Related: Updated WWE Survivor Series Card Following RAW & Smackdown Live

WWE’s Top 10 Smackdown Live Moments

WWE has released the following video on-line: