What Car Did John Cena Buy w/ His 1st WWE Paycheck?

John Cena has released his latest Auto Geek installment via The Bella Twins YouTube Channel:

John Cena’s 1989 Jeep Wrangler might not be fast or rare, but it means a lot because it was the first thing he bought with his first WWE paycheck. Subscribe to The Bella Twins on YouTube – http://bit.ly/2xdJky5

