Dana White's interest in becoming a boxing promoter. Some highlights from the article have been included below. You can read the full article HERE. White appeared alongside Hall of Fame boxing trainer Freddie Roach as part of a speaking engagement at the Wild Card West boxing club in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday night At the event White told the crowd that he is, "getting into boxing, 100 percent." White also said he is in the process of getting a promoter's license

White is not planning to leave UFC but rather incorporate boxing into the company’s promotional portfolio

White told the LA Times that he is looking to get into boxing with WME/IMG’s Ari Emanuel

White did not respond to ESPN for comment

Promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank said he is skeptical of White’s plans to try to become a boxing promoter and that White may only be doing it because of UFC’s recent poor pay-per-view sales and lack of star fighters, outside of Conor McGregor