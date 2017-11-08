Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Reportedly Sent Home From WWE UK Tour

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been sent home from the current WWE United Kingdom tour.

According to sources, the two left this morning, but no other details were provided as far as why they had left. Pro Wrestling Sheet noted two independent sources said the move was made as some kind of disciplinary measure, but could not confirm more information to ensure this was the reason, or what they would have been disciplined for.

Owens and Zayn did appear on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live. At this time they are still scheduled to face The New Day on next week’s show.