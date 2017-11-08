11/7 WWE Live Results (Birmingham, England): Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt, Kurt Angle Teams w/ The Shield

Source: F4WOnline.com / James Ryder The following results are from last night’s WWE live event in Birmingham, England: Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt Both got a good reaction. There was a lot of stalling by Wyatt early, with Balor getting on the mic and telling him to come into the ring or Balor will come to him. Wyatt controlled the match until Balor made his comeback and won with the Coup de Gras. Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Goldust & Curt Hawkins They had a basic match. The crowd seemed into Crews, and O’Neil got the pin on Hawkins with the Clash of the Titus. Jason Jordan defeated Bo Dallas (w/ Curtis Axel) Jordan threw Dallas around before pinning him. The crowd liked Jordan here. WWE United Kingdom Championship

Pete Dunne (c) defeated Dan Moloney to retain Dunne got a big pop. The match was short, with Moloney getting in a bit of offense until Dunne came back with kicks, strikes, and the Bitter End to retain. Asuka defeated Dana Brooke Asuka got a much better reaction here than she did in Cardiff earlier in the tour. Brooke tried playing the cowardly heel, but Asuka wouldn’t give in. She used hip attacks and a stink face before Brooke got a short period of basic offense, then Asuka fought back and won with the Asuka Lock. Braun Strowman defeated Kane by disqualification There was a big pop for Strowman. Kane got disqualified for using a chair, but Strowman countered a chokeslam after the match and powerslammed him through a table. Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax Alicia Fox was the special guest referee for the match and tried to pin Bliss at one point. Bayley and Banks got big reactions, including the crowd singing to Bayley until Bliss attacked her. Bayley pinned Bliss after hitting the Bayley-to-Belly. Intercontinental Championship

The Miz (w/ Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) defeated Matt Hardy to retain Hardy got a big pop. Axel and Dallas got ejected but came back to distract Hardy, who got poked in the eye by Miz and hit with the Skull Crushing Finale for the finish. Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Samoa Joe, Cesaro & Sheamus Rollins got on the mic before this started to say that him and Ambrose were a man down and would have beaten the three of them in a handicap match, but he made a call and found a partner who's a Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist. There was a big pop for Angle after that. Rollins started the match with Sheamus before Ambrose and Joe were brought in. Ambrose then tagged in Angle, who took a couple of punches from Joe but hit him with a belly-to-belly throw. The heels worked over Rollins until he got the hot tag to Angle. The crowd erupted for that. He hit German suplexes on Sheamus and Cesaro and locked on the ankle lock on Cesaro, but Joe broke it up and tried to choke Angle out. Rollins made the save for Angle and they hit the Shield powerbomb on Cesaro, with Angle pinning him for the finish. Rollins and Ambrose put over Angle after the match to send the crowd home happy.