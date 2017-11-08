Did AJ Styles’ Title Win Boost This Week’s WWE Smackdown Viewership?, Watch Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE Lisbon Entrance In 360°

WWE Smackdown Live

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live brought in 2.603 million viewers, which is a big jump from 2.119 million viewers last week.

Last night’s show, which was highlighted by AJ Styles’ big win over Jinder Mahal, was the eighth overall ranked airing last night in total viewership, and third overall in the 18-49 demographic. Smackdown rose a spot in overall viewership from ninth last week, and only trailed ESPN’s ‘Nature Boy’ 30 For 30 special and American Horror Story in the key demographic rankings.

WWE 360

The following video features Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE live event entrance in Lisbon in a 360 degrees view: