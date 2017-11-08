Corey Graves & Piers Morgan Exchange Words Over WWE RAW Diss, Enzo Amore Comments; Rusev Furious Over Loss To Randy Orton (Video)

Bill Pritchard
Corey Graves & Piers Morgan Exchange Words Over RAW Diss, Enzo Amore Comments; Rusev Furious Over Loss To Randy Orton (Video)

(Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

WWE RAW

As noted last night, media personality Piers Morgan responded to Corey Graves’ diss on RAW by posting the following comment (attached to the video of Graves’ remark during Enzo Amore’s promo):

You’re the guy who couldn’t make it as a wrestler so turned to (bad..) commentary, right @WWEGraves? #WWERaw

Graves and Morgan have since had the following exchange:

Enzo Amore also chimed in on the situation with the following dig at Graves:

Smackdown Fallout

The following video features Rusev commenting on his loss to Randy Orton on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

Rusev was competing against Orton for the final spot on Smackdown’s Survivor Series team (which is now taken by John Cena) if he won, but Orton ended up beating him with a RKO:

