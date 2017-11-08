Corey Graves & Piers Morgan Exchange Words Over WWE RAW Diss, Enzo Amore Comments; Rusev Furious Over Loss To Randy Orton (Video)

WWE RAW

As noted last night, media personality Piers Morgan responded to Corey Graves’ diss on RAW by posting the following comment (attached to the video of Graves’ remark during Enzo Amore’s promo):

You’re the guy who couldn’t make it as a wrestler so turned to (bad..) commentary, right @WWEGraves? #WWERaw

Graves and Morgan have since had the following exchange:

I’m sorry, I meant no disrespect. I had no idea who you were. I simply googled “most hated man in England.” Welcome to relevance though! https://t.co/g0R8dXQs6m — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 8, 2017

Mate, I have 5.8m more followers than you. When it comes to relevance, I’m John Cena & you’re Heath Slater. https://t.co/7IX2U832Lu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 8, 2017

I owe you an apology. I actually do like your Carpool Karaoke Show. My bad….oh, wait. https://t.co/WuALBzmXcZ — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 8, 2017

Enzo Amore also chimed in on the situation with the following dig at Graves:

From one journalist to an other, your facts are straight @piersmorgan https://t.co/SkzAUdNLal — Enzo Amore (@real1) November 8, 2017

Smackdown Fallout

The following video features Rusev commenting on his loss to Randy Orton on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

Rusev was competing against Orton for the final spot on Smackdown’s Survivor Series team (which is now taken by John Cena) if he won, but Orton ended up beating him with a RKO:

Related: Brutus Beefcake Tells Bill Apter ‘Anacondas Eat Pythons!’ (Video), Rusev Trolls Team SD Live’s John Cena