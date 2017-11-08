WWE NXT Results (11/8) Kairi Sane in Action, Rodrick Strong and Adam Cole Battle, And More!

WWE NXT Results November 8th, 2017

Heavy Machinery vs Chris Payne and Sean Maluta Dozovic runs over Payne. Maluta hits the ring and eats a stiff clothesline. Dozovic does the worlds largest worm before dropping an elbow on Payne. Dozovic and Knight sandwich splash Payne. Dozovic warms up Knight's arm. Knight blast Payne with a springboard elbow drop (yes, you read that correctly). Dozovic and Knight set up the Compactor. Maluta tries to save Payne but Dozovic boots Maluta in the head. Dozovic and Knight hit the compactor on Payne and crush Maluta in the process. It's over. Winners- Heavy Machinery Backstage, Ember Moon says if Mercedes Martinez thinks she can't win the big won, Martinez can meet her in the ring next week. Is there anything @WWEDozovic CAN'T do?! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/x4WgGToKN4 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 9, 2017