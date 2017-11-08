Samoa Joe ‘Joins’ The Shield At WWE Live Event (Video), Ric Flair’s ‘Nature Boy’ Documentary Trends Worldwide

Nature Boy

The #NatureBoy hashtag was the #1 trending tag worldwide last night during the first-run broadcast of the ESPN 30 For 30 documentary about Ric Flair.

WWE Live

The following video features footage from tonight’s WWE live event in Dortmund, Germany, with Samoa Joe becoming an honorary member of The Shield to assist with a triple powerbomb.

Joe (and Finn Balor) came out after the main event featuring a triple threat tag team match between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, The New Day and The Bar to play the role of Roman Reigns and assist Rollins and Ambrose in powerbombing Xavier Woods to pop the crowd.