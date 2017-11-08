Finn Balor On Which NXT Stars He’d Want In A New ‘Club’, Facing AJ Styles At WWE TLC, Addresses Rumor He Pooped His Trunks At Takeover: Dallas

Finn Balor was a guest at this year’s Ringside Fest in New York City; you can read a few transcribed highlights (credit: Bill Pritchard / Wrestlezone.com) and watch the full interview below: Finn Balor reveals his favorite Demon Balor action figure so far, and addresses a rumor he pooped his pants during his NXT Takeover: Dallas match against Samoa Joe: The Takeover Dallas Demon, which was blue and red, I’ve a got a little story… I was furious that day with the costume company. Not that they made me wear it, but they were kind of pushing me to go in that direction, and I thought it looked stupid. But then when I saw the action figure I thought maybe they thinking long term, and not just ‘wear this.’ There was a rumor going around that I pooped my pants in that match. It was actually sweat on the baby blue trunks; it dripped down my back and gathers down there. When [Samoa] Joe picked me up for the Muscle Buster and faced the hard camera, my butt was directly facing the hard camera. Everyone was like ‘Oh my God, Finn’s pooped his pants’ but it was just sweat, maybe just a little bit of Samoa Joe’s blood too, because I busted him open that day too. Balor comments on the experience of finally getting to face AJ Styles at WWE TLC: That was cool. AJ and I kind of avoided each other our whole careers. AJ was someone I looked up to and admired his work for a long time, but for many reasons we were always at the wrong place at the right time. This was really the first time that we had to properly lock up, and the match, it was a cool experience for me. Feeling the energy in the building that night was probably… it was a real cool moment to be a part of. AJ’s the ‘Phenomenal One’ and I found that out first hand, and I’m hoping that we can do it again. Finn reveals who would be in his faction if he were appointed as the leader of a new group: I’ve been thinking about this for a long time. Obviously someone who’s been my right hand man my entire career… Karl Anderson, who I don’t really go anywhere without. So, I’d definitely like to have Karl Anderson. Luke Gallows, probably the most underrated big man in the game. Here’s the kicker: I would add in The Authors Of Pain. Who is going to mess with me then? I could just stand in the front, and I could have Karl here, Gallows there, and The Authors Of Pain on each side, that’d be pretty cool I think.