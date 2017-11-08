Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Reportedly Sent Home For ‘Going Into Business For Themselves’ On Smackdown

Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso is reporting the reason Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been sent home from the current WWE UK tour is for ‘conduct deemed detrimental to the WWE.’

Earlier today Pro Wrestling Sheet broke the news of Owens and Zayn being sent home, and Barrasso notes the punishment was due to Owens and Zayn “going into business for themselves” during their on-air segments on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

Barrasso reports the decision was approved by Vince McMahon, and Sports Illustrated has reached out to WWE for further comment.