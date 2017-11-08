More Backstage News On What Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Did To Be Sent Home From WWE UK Tour

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting the reason Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were sent home from the current WWE UK tour is because they went against creative direction given to them before Smackdown. Moments ago, we noted Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso reported Owens and Zayn were sent home due to ‘conduct deemed detrimental to the WWE’ and that decision was approved by Vince McMahon. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Reportedly Sent Home For ‘Going Into Business For Themselves’ On Smackdown According to sources, Owens and Zayn were supposed to ‘feed’ for New Day following the Sami Zayn versus Kofi Kingston match, but ended up leaving the ring and ignored that direction. Pro Wrestling Sheet cited Pro Wrestling Torch’s glossary for feeding to mean: “The heel’s role during a babyface comeback where he runs at the babyface only to be repeatedly fended off, with the hope that the series of bumps by the heel will generate positive fan heat for the babyface.” Pro Wrestling Sheet also reported multiple sources contacted them and commented on Owens and Zayn’s behavior as of late, saying they both had been difficult to work with lately. The Pro Wrestling Sheet report also stated it might be worth noting Owens and Zayn were both close with Jimmy Jacobs and Neville who have both left the company in recent weeks.