Shinsuke Nakamura Reacts To John Cena Being Added To Smackdown’s Survivor Series Team, Update On Rockstar Spud’s Visa Issues

Rockstar Spud Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso provided an update on a previous story regarding Rockstar Spud's visa issues with Impact Wrestling. Barrasso noted Spud's issues actually started under the Anthem ownership group, and not during the Dixie Carter administration. It was said that Bob Ryder was an advocate for Spud, and Spud's visa was initially rejected twice due to an error with the proper forms being submitted. It was also noted that Spud was not booked for Impact Wrestling's current set of TV tapings in Ottawa before he asked for his release. We reported earlier today that Spud is WWE bound and is expected to join the 205 Live brand once his deal is completed. PWInsider.com reported Spud is headed back to Great Britain while his visa is finalized, and cited a photo Dixie Carter posted as a 'farewell dinner' for Spud.

Shinsuke Nakamura The following video features Shinsuke Nakamura reacting to the news of John Cena joining the Smackdown Men's team at WWE Survivor Series:

@shinsukenakamura reacts to @johncena being added to #TeamSmackdown at #SurvivorSeries. #WWELeeds A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Nov 8, 2017 at 3:08pm PST