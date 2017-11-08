IMPACT Wrestling Welcomes Special Guests At Tonight’s TV Tapings In Ottawa

IMPACT Wrestling issued the following:

IMPACT Wrestling welcomes numerous special groups and fans to its Wednesday night TV taping at Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

First, the hosts and fans of Main Event Radio, which is one of the top wrestling radio shows, airing since 2004, will be in attendance. Main Event Radio is hosted by Ryan Rider, and the show airs every Wednesday on CJLO 1690AM in Montreal, plus iTunes, Bell TV Channel 950, and all podcasting apps.

Next, IMPACT welcomes about 40 guests from the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada, which is the largest of all Canadian wish-granting charities, dedicated to granting wishes to Canadian children between the ages of 3 and 17 who are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. For more than 30 years, Children’s Wish has granted wishes to nearly 25,000 children and their families. Last year alone, Children’s Wish granted close to 1200 wishes, their largest wish- granting year in their 32-year history.

And finally, IMPACT welcomes a 20-year Canadian Armed Forces veteran and Sniper Team Leader … Jody Mitic, who lost both his legs in 2007 when he stepped on a landmine in Afghanistan on his third tour of duty overseas. After his completion of the Canada Army Run Half Marathon and finishing the Amazing Race Canada in second place alongside his brother Cory, all on prosthetics, Canadians took to Jody as a source of perseverance, strength and inspiration.

Jody Mitic is a respected advocate for wounded veterans, people with disabilities and amputees. He founded the Never Quit Foundation and sat on the Board of Directors of ‘Won with One.’ His memoir, Unflinching: The Making of a Canadian Sniper, became a perennial bestseller in 2016. His newest release Everyday Heroes is a compilation of inspirational stories from men and women in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Jody lives in Ottawa with his wife Alannah and their two daughters, and since October 2014 has served as City Councillor for Innes Ward, representing nearly 40,000 constituents at Ottawa City Hall.