IMPACT Wrestling TV Taping Results From 11/7 *Spoilers*

Source: PWInsider.com

The following matches and segments were taped as part of last night’s IMPACT Wrestling television tapings in Ottawa last night:

Impact Wrestling:

Laurel Van Ness defeated Traci Spinelli (the debuting KC Spinelli) and the returning Madison Rayne to qualify to compete in a match for the vacant Impact Wrestling Knockouts championship.

Taiji Ishimori pinned Hakim Zane

James Storm pinned Texano Jr.

– American Top Team attacked Storm but Moose made the save. Dan Lambert made a challenge for Moose & Storm to a match vs. Bobby Lashley & Lambert

Matt Sydal pinned Tyson Dux

Johnny Impact pinned Alberto El Patron

– Eli Drake got involved but Patron nailed him, distracting himself and setting Impact up to get the win. Impact is attacked by Drake and Chris Adonis but Petey Williams hits the ring to make the save

One Night Only PPV:

Moose pinned EC3

Rosemary pinned Traci Spinelli

LAX defeated Caleb Konley and Travor Lee

THANKSGIVING IMPACT:

Chef Robert Irvine is there and “prepared” Thanksgiving food that is on separate tables. The loser of the match will be forced to wear the turkey suit.

KM & Hijo del Fantasma & Chris Adonis & Laurel Van Ness & Caleb Konley vs. Eddie Edwards & Richard Justice & Allie & Garza Jr. & Fallah Bahh. It ends up with Adonis being pinned and having to wear the suit. Lots of food fights.