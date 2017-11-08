IMPACT Wrestling TV Taping Results From 11/7 *Spoilers*

|
Source: PWInsider.com
The following matches and segments were taped as part of last night’s IMPACT Wrestling television tapings in Ottawa last night:
Impact Wrestling:
Laurel Van Ness defeated Traci Spinelli (the debuting KC Spinelli) and the returning Madison Rayne to qualify to compete in a match for the vacant Impact Wrestling Knockouts championship.
Taiji Ishimori pinned Hakim Zane
James Storm pinned Texano Jr.
Matt Sydal pinned Tyson Dux
Johnny Impact pinned Alberto El Patron
One Night Only PPV:
Moose pinned EC3
Rosemary pinned Traci Spinelli
LAX defeated Caleb Konley and Travor Lee
THANKSGIVING IMPACT:
Chef Robert Irvine is there and “prepared” Thanksgiving food that is on separate tables. The loser of the match will be forced to wear the turkey suit.
KM & Hijo del Fantasma & Chris Adonis & Laurel Van Ness & Caleb Konley vs. Eddie Edwards & Richard Justice & Allie & Garza Jr. & Fallah Bahh. It ends up with Adonis being pinned and having to wear the suit. Lots of food fights.