Rusev Visits Real Madrid (Video), John Hennigan On Teaming w/ Shane Strickland, Calls Ricochet A Pioneer

Never Say Never John Hennigan recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard about being in the main event of MLW’s Never Say Never live event next month; you can read a few highlights below: John Hennigan comments on teaming with Shane Strickland to face Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc: “People don’t realize it goes both ways when it comes to working with new talent. Part of what makes a good match is knowing when it’s someone else’s time to shine and allowing them to do their thing in those moments. “Shane Strickland is beyond talented, and I’m excited to tag with him against Havoc and Darby Allin. Then, when it’s my time to shine, I’ll try to shine brighter and steal the show. I truly believe that matches are best when everyone gets their moments instead of hogging the light.” Hennigan comments on former Lucha Underground rival Ricochet’s future in wrestling: “I’m excited to see what happens with Ricochet. He’s talented enough to do whatever he wants, and I’m excited to see what he does. He is one of the pioneers right now and one of the best in the world, but so I am. That’s why I’m so excited to put myself to the test against Strick, Havoc, and Allin.” Rusev Day In Madrid The following video features Rusev taking a tour of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium before WWE’s live event in Madrid, Spain: