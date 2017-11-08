11/8 WWE Live Event Results (Dortmund, Germany): Balor vs Wyatt, The Bar Defend In Triple Threat

Bill Pritchard
11/8 WWE Live Event Results (Dortmund, Germany): Balor vs Wyatt, The Bar Defend In Triple Threat, Samoa Joe ‘Joins’ The Shield

Source: Wrestling-Infos.de

The following results are from tonight’s WWE live event in Dortmund, Germany:

Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Goldust & Curt Hawkins

Asuka defeated Dana Brooke

Samoa Joe defeated Jason Jordan via submission

 

Brown Strowman defeated Kane

WWE Intercontinental Championship 
The Miz (c) defeated Matt Hardy to retain

Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss & Alicia Fox

RAW Tag Team Championship 
Sheamus & Cesaro (c) defeated The Shield (Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) and The New Day to retain

After the match, Finn Bálor and Samoa Joe came to the ring and ended up aligning with The Bar and The Shield as Team RAW against The New Day. They all attacked New Day and gave them their finishing moves, with Samoa Joe assisting with a triple powerbomb at the end.

