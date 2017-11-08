11/8 WWE Live Event Results (Dortmund, Germany): Balor vs Wyatt, The Bar Defend In Triple Threat

Source: Wrestling-Infos.de The following results are from tonight’s WWE live event in Dortmund, Germany: Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Goldust & Curt Hawkins Asuka defeated Dana Brooke Samoa Joe defeated Jason Jordan via submission Related: Samoa Joe ‘Joins’ The Shield At WWE Live Event (Video), Ric Flair’s ‘Nature Boy’ Documentary Trends Worldwide Brown Strowman defeated Kane WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz (c) defeated Matt Hardy to retain Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss & Alicia Fox RAW Tag Team Championship

Sheamus & Cesaro (c) defeated The Shield (Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) and The New Day to retain After the match, Finn Bálor and Samoa Joe came to the ring and ended up aligning with The Bar and The Shield as Team RAW against The New Day. They all attacked New Day and gave them their finishing moves, with Samoa Joe assisting with a triple powerbomb at the end.