11/8 WWE Live Event Results (Dortmund, Germany): Balor vs Wyatt, The Bar Defend In Triple Threat

The following results are from tonight’s WWE live event in Dortmund, Germany:
Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt
Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Goldust & Curt Hawkins
Asuka defeated Dana Brooke
Samoa Joe defeated Jason Jordan via submission
Brown Strowman defeated Kane
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss & Alicia Fox
RAW Tag Team Championship
After the match, Finn Bálor and Samoa Joe came to the ring and ended up aligning with The Bar and The Shield as Team RAW against The New Day. They all attacked New Day and gave them their finishing moves, with Samoa Joe assisting with a triple powerbomb at the end.
