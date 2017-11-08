Madison Rayne Returning To Ring Of Honor, Sneak Peek At NXT: From Secret To Sensation DVD (Video)

Ring Of Honor issued the following:

In 2008, a young woman just a year into professional wrestling then-known as Ashley Layne was looking to make an instant splash. She competed in two Four Corner Survival Matches with Women of Honor pioneers like Sara Del Rey, MsChif, Daizee Haze, Lacey, and Serena Deeb.

Nearly nine years later, that competitor, now international star Madison Rayne returns to Ring of Honor to make her official Women of Honor debut during Survival of the Fittest Weekend in Oklahoma City! Since last competing in a Ring of Honor ring, Madison became a five-time TNA Knockouts Champion, was one half of the inaugural Shimmer Tag Team Champions and became one of the biggest female wrestling stars in the world.

But Madison isn’t coming to compete in Women of Honor to face a young competitor looking for an opportunity or a local Oklahoman star. No, Madison is diving right into the deep end, signing to face Deonna Purrazzo! Just over two years ago, Deonna helped launch the Women of Honor brand and has become one of its biggest stars, competing all around the globe, representing Women of Honor! This first-time, ever, dream match will take place on Sunday, November 19 in Oklahoma City!

SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST – NIGHT THREE

Local Time: Sunday, Nov 19, 2017 07:00pm CST

Cox Convention Center

1 Myriad Gardens

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102

ALREADY SIGNED:

WOMEN OF HONOR

MADISON RAYNE vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO

SIGNED TO APPEAR:

ROH WORLD CHAMPION “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING

ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS

DALTON CASTLE

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

JAY BRISCOE

JAY LETHAL

BULLY RAY

THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, TK O’RYAN, & VINNY MARSEGLIA)

FLIP GORDON

THE ADDICTION (“ALMIGHTY” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & “THE HEAVY METAL REBEL” FRANKIE KAZARIAN)

“PRO WRESTLING’S LAST REAL MAN” SILAS YOUNG

BEER CITY BRUISER

“THE OCTOPUS” JONATHAN GRESHAM

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ

JOSH “THE GOODS” WOODS

THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA)

SHANE TAYLOR

CHEESEBURGER