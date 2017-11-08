Madison Rayne Returning To Ring Of Honor, Sneak Peek At NXT: From Secret To Sensation DVD (Video)

In 2008, a young woman just a year into professional wrestling then-known as Ashley Layne was looking to make an instant splash. She competed in two Four Corner Survival Matches with Women of Honor pioneers like Sara Del Rey, MsChif, Daizee Haze, Lacey, and Serena Deeb.
Nearly nine years later, that competitor, now international star Madison Rayne returns to Ring of Honor to make her official Women of Honor debut during Survival of the Fittest Weekend in Oklahoma City! Since last competing in a Ring of Honor ring, Madison became a five-time TNA Knockouts Champion, was one half of the inaugural Shimmer Tag Team Champions and became one of the biggest female wrestling stars in the world.
But Madison isn’t coming to compete in Women of Honor to face a young competitor looking for an opportunity or a local Oklahoman star. No, Madison is diving right into the deep end, signing to face Deonna Purrazzo! Just over two years ago, Deonna helped launch the Women of Honor brand and has become one of its biggest stars, competing all around the globe, representing Women of Honor! This first-time, ever, dream match will take place on Sunday, November 19 in Oklahoma City!
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST – NIGHT THREE
Local Time: Sunday, Nov 19, 2017 07:00pm CST
Cox Convention Center
1 Myriad Gardens
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
ALREADY SIGNED:
WOMEN OF HONOR
MADISON RAYNE vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO
SIGNED TO APPEAR:
ROH WORLD CHAMPION “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY
ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING
ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS
DALTON CASTLE
“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL
JAY BRISCOE
JAY LETHAL
BULLY RAY
THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, TK O’RYAN, & VINNY MARSEGLIA)
FLIP GORDON
THE ADDICTION (“ALMIGHTY” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & “THE HEAVY METAL REBEL” FRANKIE KAZARIAN)
“PRO WRESTLING’S LAST REAL MAN” SILAS YOUNG
BEER CITY BRUISER
“THE OCTOPUS” JONATHAN GRESHAM
PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ
JOSH “THE GOODS” WOODS
THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA)
SHANE TAYLOR
CHEESEBURGER
WWE posted the following first look at the upcoming NXT: From Secret To Sensation DVD, which is set to hit stores next week: