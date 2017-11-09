Harper & Rowan Drop Bludgeon Bros Gimmick At Show, The Birthday Of Jericho… Drink It In… Maaaaaan

Harper & Rowan Drop Bludgeon Bros Gimmick At Show

A fan on Twitter who was at the WWE Live event in Leeds last night posted the following noting that Luke Harper and Erick Rowan did tag on the show but came out to Luke Harper’s theme music and were not portrayed as The Bludgeon Brothers:

@nodqdotcom @aaronrift looks like luke harper eric rowan dropped the bludgeon brothers gimmick tonight in leeds, luke was massively over tonight here pic.twitter.com/T125Zo2lgx — Gareth Smith (@Gstraitz) November 8, 2017

The Birthday Of Jericho… Drink It In… Maaaaaan

Today is the 47th birthday of Kenny Omega’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 opponent Chris Jericho!