New Champion Crowned At Impact TV Tapings A fan on Twitter posted the following noting that Laurel Van Ness captured the Impact Wrestling Knockout's Championship. They note the title change should happen on the December 14th episode of Impact Wrestling: New Knockouts Champion is crowned tonight at the Ottawa Tapings : Laurel Van Ness. This should air Dec. 14th. I'm here all week. pic.twitter.com/SNg010nGya — Edward Grsic (@EGrsic) November 9, 2017

WWE SuperCard Season 4 Preview: New Card Tiers 2K Games released the following this morning to WrestleZone: 2K today announced new card tiers for WWE SuperCard, with Beasts, Monsters and Titans entering the ring in the hotly anticipated fourth season of the popular WWE collectible card-battling game. These brand new tiers are designed to channel the savage ferocity of legendary WWE Superstars and are among the 245+ cards included in the upcoming season. Beasts: Beasts bring to life the feeling of witnessing Finn Bálor crawling on all fours as he enters the ring and screams at the top of his lungs. As the crowd roars with him, Finn roars even louder. Monsters: Monsters are terrifying. They're unstoppable. Monsters like AJ Styles take down champions all by themselves, no matter who that champion may be. Nothing gets in their way. Titans: Titans are almost mythic. They come around once in a generation, destroy all who oppose them and become legends. Alexa Bliss just wins, whether that be on Raw or SmackDown Live. She is a Titan. For additional information on the new card tiers coming in WWE SuperCard – Season 4, check out the blog post from developer Cat Daddy Games here: http://www.wwesupercardgame.com/season-4-preview-new-card-tiers/