Vince McMahon Wishes Chris Jericho Happy Birthday

Vince McMahon has posted the following to Twitter wishing Chris Jericho a happy birthday:

Exclusive: Did WWE Know Chris Jericho Was Challenging Kenny Omega To A Match At NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom?

Interesting Undertaker-Flair ’30 For 30′ Note

The director of Ric Flair’s “30 For 30” ESPN special, Rory Karpf, has posted the following note about what it was like filming with Undertaker on Twitter: