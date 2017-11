Cathy Kelley Breaks Down Surprising John Cena News

WWE has released the following video on-line:

The WWE Universe reacts to the bombshell announcement that John Cena will join the SmackDown Men’s Survivor Series team on the one night a year that Raw and SmackDown face off in head-to-head competition.

