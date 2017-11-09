How Long Has Chris Jericho Been A Free Agent?, Triple H Hangs w/ Wladimir Klitschko In Lisbon (Photos)

How Long Has Chris Jericho Been A Free Agent?

Dave Meltzer just responded to a fan on Twitter who asked him if Chris Jericho was still signed to Twitter by saying, “He’s a free agent, has been for more than six months.”

You can find Meltzer’s tweet below:

He’s a free agent, has been for more than six months https://t.co/EAkO5UcYGI — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 9, 2017

