John Cena Questions His Friendship w/ Rusev

John Cena has posted the following to Twitter responding to Rusev’s recent sarcastic tweet congratulating Cena for “qualifying” for Team Smackdown Live at Survivor Series:

Is my once solid friendship with Honest Rusev and Angry Rusev now in question? #RusevDay съжалявам за моя приятел — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 9, 2017

Superstars Break More Than Ellsworth’s Heart In Leeds

WWE has released the following video on-line: