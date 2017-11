The Miz Antagonizes German Fans By Singing Rammstein

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Joined in the ring by his Miztourage, The A-Lister channels German metal band Rammstein to antagonize the WWE Universe at a Live Event in Dortmund. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com

Related: The Miz To Baron Corbin ‘I’ll Knock Your F*cking Teeth Down Your Throat’; Calls Him A ‘Generic Big Man’ (Video)

Will Jinder Mahal Be WWE Champion Again?

WWE.com has a poll running right now asking the WWE Universe, “Will Jinder Mahal Become WWE Champion Again?”

Here are the current results: