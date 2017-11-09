James Ellsworth Reacts To Attack From Female Superstars, Daniel Bryan Attends NJ Devils’ WWE Night (Photo)

James Ellsworth Reacts To Attack From Female Superstars

Earlier today WWE shared video of James Ellsworth being beaten up by the majority of the Smackdown Live women’s division at the WWE Live event in Nottingham, England.

James Ellsworth just tweeted the following reacting to the beating:

I guess @MsCharlotteWWE and the rest of the #SDLive women’s division was still mad a me at #WWENottingham … pic.twitter.com/157YfD3XB3 — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) November 9, 2017

Daniel Bryan Attends NJ Devils’ WWE Night

Daniel Bryan has posted the following on his official Facebook page noting he is in attendance for the New Jersey Devils’ WWE Night tonight.

The Devils are takeing on the Edmonton Oilers: