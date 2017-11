Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by Tokyo Sports about his upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 match against Chris Jericho.

Chris Charlton offered this translation on Twitter of some of what Omega said about his pro wrestling future:

https://t.co/Q5LRtE2wt8 Kenny ‘I’m staying (in New Japan). 100%. This is where wrestlers can be themselves and fight for themselves. I want to show how great a place it is.’ — chris charlton (@reasonjp) November 9, 2017

