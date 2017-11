McIntyre Questions HBK As Guest Ref For Title Match

Drew McIntyre has posted the following on Twitter reacting to a tweet from WWE commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob:

He is a changed man, but being constantly reminded @ShawnMichaels is one of the most controversial figures in history isn’t what I want to hear one week prior to #NXTSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/srtamr0yOD — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 10, 2017

Related: AJ Styles Wins The WWE Championship On Smackdown Live (Photos/Video)

Daniel Bryan & Brie’s Baby Turns Six Months Old

Brie Bella has shared the following video via The Bella Twins YouTube Channel: