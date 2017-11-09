Top Independent Pro Wrestler Debuts At Impact TV Tapings; Managed By Longtime Impact Performer (Photo)

Several fans attending the Impact TV tapings tonight in Ottawa have noted that top independent pro wrestling star “All Ego” Ethan Page debuted for Impact Wrestling at their TV tapings tonight.

Page apparently debuted as Chandler Park and was managed by Abyss‘ “brother” Joseph Park.

You can find a photo of Page in the Impact ring as well as some tweets from other fans below.

It’s worth noting that in the photo you can see the name “CHANDLER” displayed on the screen in the background. The man in the suit stepping out of the ring on the right appears to be Abyss:

He wrestled as Chandler Park and was managed by Joseph Park pic.twitter.com/xTRDIOFdAi — Tom, the Polar Bear (@TomQSherwood) November 10, 2017

Wow, Impact Scoop #2: Ethan Page has debuted as Chandler Park — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) November 10, 2017