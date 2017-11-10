Jonathan Coachman Announces He’s Left ESPN; Launches His Own ‘Coach Em Up’ Daily Sports News Show

|
Former WWE performer Jonathan Coachman has posted the following to Twitter announcing that he has left ESPN and is pursuing other opportunities:
Related: Jonathan Coachman Opens Up About The Reasons He Decided To Make The Leap From WWE To ESPN In 2008
Coachman has already begun airing his own daily sports news punditry show via Periscope called “Coach Em Up.”
You can find a few of the latest episodes featuring Coach discussing Kevin Owens’ status with WWE, Ric Flair’s 30 For 30 special and more below: