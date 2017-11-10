Jonathan Coachman Announces He’s Left ESPN; Launches His Own ‘Coach Em Up’ Daily Sports News Show

Nick Hausman
Jonathan Coachman Announces He’s Left ESPN; Launches His Own ‘Coach Em Up’ Daily Punditry Show

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 09: Carmelo Anthony, Jonathan Coachman and 50 Cent attend the Celebration of the New FRIGO Collection at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street Store on June 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

Former WWE performer Jonathan Coachman has posted the following to Twitter announcing that he has left ESPN and is pursuing other opportunities:

Coachman has already begun airing his own daily sports news punditry show via Periscope called “Coach Em Up.”

You can find a few of the latest episodes featuring Coach discussing Kevin Owens’ status with WWE, Ric Flair’s 30 For 30 special and more below:
jonathan coachman
