Jonathan Coachman Announces He’s Left ESPN; Launches His Own ‘Coach Em Up’ Daily Sports News Show

Former WWE performer Jonathan Coachman has posted the following to Twitter announcing that he has left ESPN and is pursuing other opportunities:

Yes I️ will be. Several projects in the works. When I️ can discuss I️ will. But it was just time to leave espn. Professional and personal reasons. But I️ feel great and this show is for fun and to stay sharp. https://t.co/zw0Y9omDUj — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) November 8, 2017

Coachman has already begun airing his own daily sports news punditry show via Periscope called “Coach Em Up.”

You can find a few of the latest episodes featuring Coach discussing Kevin Owens’ status with WWE, Ric Flair’s 30 For 30 special and more below:

Watch on #Periscope https://t.co/biaZdND3wj“Coach me up” Reality Friday. Kevin Owens sent home, Sherman done, UCLA pulling out the stops. — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) November 10, 2017

Watch on #Periscope https://t.co/1J1rB4wczu”Coach em Up” Rick Pitino at I️t again, Arrest in China, will Zeke Play. Time for fun — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) November 9, 2017