Press Release: Jeff Hardy To Perform Acoustic Set At The Blind Pig In Greensboro On November 25th

The following press release was issued earlier today:

JEFF HARDY TO PERFORM LIVE IN GREENSBORO, NC

Acoustic Performance to be Held at The Blind Tiger

Nashville, TN (November 10, 2017) – Legendary professional wrestler and singer/songwriter Jeff Hardy will be performing a special acoustic show at The Blind Tiger in Greensboro, NC on November 25th. Tickets and meet and greet opportunities can be purchased HERE!

After already achieving great success as a professional wrestler, Hardy established his band, Peroxwhy?gen, in 2003 and released two consecutive albums. In 2016, he released his first solo project, a six song EP entitled “Spawn of Me,” that was dedicated to his daughters. That same year, he also launched his online web store, which features an art gallery with his original paintings. In 2017, Hardy released his latest album, “Precession of the Equinoxes.”

Hardy continues to use his natural adrenaline rush to follow his heart in both his career and personal life. “My family, pro wrestling, motocross, music and painting are a part of my human anatomy. They are just as important as my organs. I need them to live!”

For more information, visit JeffHardyBrand.com and engage with Jeff Hardy on Instagram and Twitter. You can purchase a copy of Jeff’s new record, “Precession of the Equinoxes,” HERE!