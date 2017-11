In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer has released updates about Chris Jericho’s status with WWE amidst the news he will be wrestling Kenny Omega at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 12. You can find some highlights below. The full Wrestling Observer Newsletter can be found HERE. Exclusive: Did WWE Know Chris Jericho Was Challenging Kenny Omega To A Match At NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom? Jericho has always been on good business terms with Vince McMahon and WWE but this is not a deal that WWE was involved in

The NJPW deal that Jericho signed is a “one shot” It is possible the deal could be extended, especially if Jericho beats Omega for the IWGP US Championship If Jericho wins this could setup a rematch and possibly even a trilogy

Omega’s NJPW contract ends on January 31, 2018 but there is little talk of him leaving His 2018 deal is said to include a considerable bump in pay as well as a strong creative voice in his angles

Those close to the situation expect that Jericho will return to WWE in 2018 Possibly as soon as the RAW 25th Anniversary show to capitolize off the momentum he’ll have from just wrestling Omega