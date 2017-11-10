The Latest On Emma’s WWE Release & Future Plans, WWE Donating To Hired Heroes This Veterans Day

|
The Latest On Emma’s WWE Release & Future Plans
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer commented on Emma’s WWE release and future plans.
You can find some highlights below. The full Wrestling Observer Newsletter can be found HERE.
Related: Backstage News On Why WWE Ultimately Released Emma, When She Found Out About Her Departure
WWE Donating To Hired Heroes This Veterans Day
Tomorrow is Veterans Day and in honor of it Stephanie McMahon has posted the following to Twitter announcing that WWE will be donating 10% of WWE Shop’s proceeds to Hired Heroes: