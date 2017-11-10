The Latest On Emma’s WWE Release & Future Plans, WWE Donating To Hired Heroes This Veterans Day

The Latest On Emma’s WWE Release & Future Plans

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer commented on Emma’s WWE release and future plans.

Emma’s 90 day non-compete with WWE ends on January 27th and then she will be free to work wherever she likes

Emma will be performing under her real name Tenille Dashwood

Dashwood’s discussions with Stardom to start working there when her non-compete concludes fell through Dashwood was looking for $2000 per appearance as well as first class plane tickets and full creative control That deal was not economical for Stardom



