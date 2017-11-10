Have Paige & Alberto El Patron Broken Up?, Zack Ryder Obtains Most Sought After WWE Action Figure (Video)

Nick Hausman
Have Paige & Alberto El Patron Broken Up?, Zack Ryder Obtains Most Sought After WWE Action Figure (Video)

Have Paige & Alberto El Patron Broken Up?

A Snapchat video surfaced on-line last night from one of Paige’s friends, Jenna, featuring Paige commenting on a couple making out a bar behind her saying, “This is why I’m single.”

This would seem to indicate that her relationship with Alberto El Patron is no more. It’s worth noting that Paige did not accompany El Patron to Bound For Glory or any of the subsequent Impact TV tapings.

NoDQ.com has the video featured on their site and you can view it HERE

Zack Ryder Obtains Most Sought After WWE Action Figure

WWE has shared the following video on-line:

Long Island Iced-Z’s 25-year quest to obtain the ultra-rare Rhythm & Blues Greg “The Hammer” Valentine Hasbro action figure comes to an end. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com
