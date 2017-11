Backstage News On Hideo Itami’s WWE Future

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer notes that Hideo Itami is expected to be “called up” from NXT to the 205 Live roster imminently.

Meltzer also mentions that there has been talk in Japan about Itami possibly returning after his WWE contract is up.

