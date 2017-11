Behind The Scenes Mini-Doc About AJ’s WWE Title Win

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Go behind the scenes of AJ Styles’s history making WWE Championship victory in Manchester, U.K. on SmackDown LIVE, and see why The Phenomenal One feels a special connection with the WWE Universe.

Related: Did AJ Styles’ Title Win Boost This Week’s WWE Smackdown Viewership?

WWE Producing ‘WWE 24’ For RAW Tag Team?

PWInsider.com is reporting that a “WWE 24” special is being produced about The Hardy Boys.

The much anticipated “WWE 24” special about Goldberg’s most recent WWE run will air this Monday after RAW.