Female Superstars Deliver Classic Finishers To Ellsworth

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Another WWE Live Event, another beatdown for James Ellsworth at the hands of the SmackDown Women’s division. Can you guess the classic finishing moves the female Superstars used in Nottingham, England?

Related: Becky Lynch Recaps Journey To WWE On ‘My First Job’ (Video)

Curt Hawkins Current Loss-Loss

Curt Hawkins has posted the following to Twitter noting that his losing streak now stands at 0-130: