WWE has just released the following video via their Instagram account featuring Baron Corbin’s latest escalation in the war of words he’s having with The Miz leading into their Survivor Series confrontation.

We have included a transcription of Corbin's comments below the video.

This rivalry just became VERY personal.

BC: Hey Miz! I haven’t heard back from you. If you’re scared, I don’t blame you. If you said something on RAW well, guess what? I don’t watch the “B-Show”. But what I do know is your little wife says she misses you. So at Survivor Series, I am going to do her a favor. I’m going to beat you so bad that YOU become the stay-at-home housewife. HA HA!

The Miz usually brings out the best in whoever he is paired with but this is some other level stuff. Baron Corbin can talk all the trash he wants but he should be sending Miz a really nice Christmas present this year too!