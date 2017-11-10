Twitter user @BulletClubItal has posted the following video clip seeming to show a DirectTV commercial for WWE Survivor Series advertising a match between The Shield and The New Day:

This match has been hotly rumored for awhile now. New reports indicate that Roman Reigns has been cleared to return to action so it’s entirely possible that the match will happen.

With that said, this commercial does appear to have been leaked early and the match has not been confirmed by WWE.

There were rumors, and even an official looking poster, floating around last week showing John Cena as the guest referee for a match between Brock Lesnar and Jinder Mahal. That match will not be happening since AJ Styles beat Mahal this past Tuesday night on Smackdown Live for the WWE World Championship.

Brock will now face AJ and John Cena has been added as the fifth member of Team Smackdown Live.

So, until WWE confirms it consider this only a possible spoiler.

It is worth noting that WWE did release a video earlier today recapping the recent heated Twitter exchanges between Roman Reigns and Big E.

