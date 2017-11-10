Brandi Rhodes Announced For Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager

Brandi Rhodes Announced For Rock N’ Wrestling Rager

Chris Jericho announced that Ring Of Honor talent, and WAGS Atlanta cast member Brandi Rhodes will be joining his Rock N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea. Rhodes will be “wrestling, signing your stuff and meeting/greeting you.” Rhodes is set to join Marty Scurll, The Young Bucks, & her husband Cody, as the first Ring Of Honor talents announced for the 2018 cruise.

Jericho made the announcement via Instagram. The cruise is set to take place from Oct. 27-31, 2018. For prices, tickets, and more announcements, visit the cruise’s site by clicking HERE.