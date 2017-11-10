Jack Swagger Talks About Upcoming Jeff Cobb Match, Taking A Page From The Rhodes Playbook & Being An Artist

Jack Swagger Talks With Arm Drag Takedown Podcast Former World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger was interviewed on the Arm Drag Takedown Podcast with Pollo Del Mar, which was subsequently picked up by The Huffington Post. The interview and article details Swaggers career with WWE, his departure for the indies, taking inspiration from Cody Rhodes, and his upcoming match with Jeff Cobb at All Pro Wrestling‘s Clash At The Cow Palace. The full podcast from which the HuffPo article was sourced is available HERE. On how wrestlers cope with their artistic temperaments: “I like to think of pro wrestling as an art, so we’re artists,” he went on to say. “Most artists I know put their love and heart into these things, and to repeatedly have that swept away or get crushed, it gets a little much to deal with.” On what he hopes to gain from his new career on the indies: “There are so many styles out there I haven’t gotten to wrestle against or experience,” he related. “I really want to take it all in and take the rollercoaster ride on a little journey and develop a pro wrestling character that can’t be stopped.” On why Cody Rhodes was his chief inspiration for his departure: “He has a very good brain for this business – he always has – and he really knew his game plan and what he wanted to do,” Swagger said of Cody. “He executed it very well.” On facing Jeff Cobb at Clash At The Cow Palace: “Everyone I know says Jeff Cobb is the strongest person in the ring and the way he throws them around,”…. “I’ve got Jeff Cobb in the back of my mind,” he concluded. “I’m really going to have to step my game up and see what this suplex party is all about.”