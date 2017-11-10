Chris Jericho Talks With SiriusXM About Upcoming Wrestle Kingdom Showdown

|
Chris Jericho Talks Wrestle Kingdom Match On SiriusXM
Chris Jericho stopped by BustedOpen Radio on SiriusXM to chat with Bully Ray & Larry Dallas. Via phone, Jericho used the interview to hype up the “mercenary” nature of his upcoming “once-in-a-lifetime” Wrestle Kingdom match with Kenny Omega. He said that he has a “great relationship” with WWE, and “one person in specific.”
Jericho also discusses the mystique of the Tokyo Dome, the mirror natures of his and Omega’s careers, and even goes on to compare his match with Omega to the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor when hyping the once-in-a-lifetime match.