Chris Jericho Talks With SiriusXM About Upcoming Wrestle Kingdom Showdown

Chris Jericho Talks Wrestle Kingdom Match On SiriusXM

Chris Jericho stopped by BustedOpen Radio on SiriusXM to chat with Bully Ray & Larry Dallas. Via phone, Jericho used the interview to hype up the “mercenary” nature of his upcoming “once-in-a-lifetime” Wrestle Kingdom match with Kenny Omega. He said that he has a “great relationship” with WWE, and “one person in specific.”

.@IAmJericho tells @bullyray5150 & @LarryDallasSXM that his match w/ Kenny Omega is a throwback to the 80s when superstars would go overseas for matches & that this match pushes promotions to think more & be more creative which ultimately is good for the pro-wrestling business. pic.twitter.com/M4whWT8MHc — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) November 10, 2017

Jericho also discusses the mystique of the Tokyo Dome, the mirror natures of his and Omega’s careers, and even goes on to compare his match with Omega to the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor when hyping the once-in-a-lifetime match.

.@IAmJericho tells @bullyray5150 & @LarryDallasSXM that he vs. Kenny Omega happening in Japan is truly a special, once-in-a-lifetime match and has a unique mystique about it happening in Japan rather than the United States. pic.twitter.com/sB1WQnBiho — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) November 10, 2017