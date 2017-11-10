Rocky Romero Restarts Ring Attire Auction For Charity After Initial Buyer Falls Through; Shares Somber Video

Rocky Romero Restarts Ring Attire Auction For UNIDOS

After the initial buyer for Rocky Romero‘s ring gear fell off the grid, the director of Roppongi 3K announced that he would be restarting the charity auction. The video, uploaded to Romero’s Twitter, features a somber but hopeful message from Rocky. Bids can be placed on the charity package HERE.

The package features the ring attire Romero wore during New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Special in Long Beach. All of the proceeds are benefitting UNIDOS Por Puerto Rico. Romero is scheduled to challenged Cody Rhodes for the ROH Championship in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on 11/11/2017.

Puerto Rico needs your help!! Check out the vid and click the link: https://t.co/DuQlLyX0Jt pic.twitter.com/Cj6pY1L3ER — Rocky Romero (@azucarRoc) November 10, 2017

Donations to UNIDOS Por Puerto Rico can be made HERE.