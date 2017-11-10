Update On When Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Will Return To WWE Roster

Nick Hausman
The Latest On When Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Are Expected To Re-Join The WWE Roster Following Recent Punishment

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 22: Sami Zayn arrives during to the WWE Live Duesseldorf event at ISS Dome on February 22, 2017 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images)

PWInsider.com is reporting that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are expected to re-join the WWE roster this coming Tuesday for the Smackdown Live tapings.

This follows their reported removal from the WWE UK tour due to “going into business for themselves” at the Smackdown Live tapings this past Tuesday.

Dave Meltzer is reporting on F4WOnline.com that Owens and Zayn are scheduled to face The New Day at the Smackdown Live tapings.

