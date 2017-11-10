PWInsider.com is reporting that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are expected to re-join the WWE roster this coming Tuesday for the Smackdown Live tapings.

This follows their reported removal from the WWE UK tour due to “going into business for themselves” at the Smackdown Live tapings this past Tuesday.

Dave Meltzer is reporting on F4WOnline.com that Owens and Zayn are scheduled to face The New Day at the Smackdown Live tapings.

