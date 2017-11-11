WWE Top 10’s Wildest Superstar Distractions, Conor McGregor Attacks Officials At Bellator MMA Event (Videos)

WWE Top 10’s Wildest Superstar Distractions (Video) In the latest edition of WWE’s Top 10, the company has decided to focus on some of the wildest superstar distractions in history. One of the entries highlights The New Day’s interference on Monday Night Raw, which caused Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins to lose their Raw Tag Team Championships. The SmackDown Live superstars are set to face off against The Shield at Survivor Series. RELATED: Possible Spoiler Regarding Hotly Rumored WWE Survivor Series Match

Conor McGregor Attacks Officials At Bellator MMA Event (Videos) Last night’s Bellator 187 show in Dublin was certainly an eventful one, as UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor made the headlines during a few moments of madness. As you can see below, the Irishman jumped into the cage in order to celebrate with SBG teammate Charlie Ward, at which point referee Marc Goddard separated the two. McGregor, who has a history with Goddard, reacted poorly to this and took it upon himself to run after Marc and push him. In addition to this, Conor also slapped an official who prevented the 29-year-old from entering the cage once again. The UFC has yet to comment on the incident, which seemed to be something that you’re more likely to see at a pro wrestling event than in mixed martial arts. Conor McGregor is something else! ( @BellatorMMA)pic.twitter.com/eaTIJ1BHsX — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 10, 2017 #McGregor coming back to the cage to celebrate more…….and to slap another commissioner!#BellatorDublin #MMA #MMAMadness #bellator pic.twitter.com/6xaAMUwWK7 — Bryan Lacey (@BryanLaceyMMA) November 10, 2017