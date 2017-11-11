WWE Network Schedule For Upcoming Week Revealed, Goldberg’s WWE 24 Premiere Included, WWE 365 & More

As reported by PWInsider, the official schedule for next week’s WWE Network programming has been revealed. One of the biggest additions comes in the form of Goldberg’s WWE 24 special, which will premiere following Monday Night Raw. As well as this, the company will debut a new series called WWE 365 – with the first episode focusing on Kevin Owens.

MONDAY

Following a replay of 2016 Survivor Series pay-per-view at 1 PM Eastern, there will be live stream debut of “Raw” from November 21, 2016 which has the following description: “Seth Rollins challenges Kevin Owens for the Universal Title in a No DQ Match. Lana sees another side of Enzo Amore. Sami Zayn is punished.”

At 3:30 PM Eastern, will be “Smackdown Live” from November 22, 2016 which has the following description: “James Ellsworth is given a chance to climb his way to a SmackDown contract. Baron Corbin is punished for his actions. The Miz in action.”

At 6: 25 PM Eastern, it will be live stream debut of “Raw” from August 6, 2007 which has the following description: “Mr. McMahon receives some news that could change his family. WWE Champion John Cena faces Intercontinental Champion Umaga in the main event.”

Following Raw, will be the premiere of “WWE 24: Goldberg” which has the following description: “Inspired by family and a shot at redemption – Bill Goldberg experiences incredible highs and lows amid his return to WWE for one final run!”

TUESDAY

At 10 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new “205 Live.”

WEDNESDAY

At 8 PM Eastern, it will be a new “WWE NXT” will feature the following:

*Mercedes Martinez versus Ember Moon

*Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli versus The Street Profits

*Drew McIntyre and Andrade “Cien” Almas go face-to-face before their NXT Championship Match at “Takeover: WarGames”

FRIDAY

This week’s “Flashback Friday” marathon will be feature the theme “Setting The Thanksgiving Table” –

At 3 PM Eastern, it will be “Prime Time Wrestling” from November 24, 1986 which has the following description: “Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan shows his holiday spirit as he and Gorilla Monsoon host an exciting Thanksgiving edition of Prime Time Wrestling!”

Friday at 4:35 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of “Smackdown” from November 29, 2013 which has the following description: “The WWE Universe was truly thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend special where a Tag Team Title Match transformed into a 12-Man Showdown.”

At 6 PM Eastern, it will be the first time on the live stream a Thanksgiving edition of “WWE Main Event” from November 22, 2016.

At 7 PM Eastern it will be “WCW Clash of The Champions XIII: Thanksgiving Thunder” from November 20, 1990 which has the following description: “Clash of the Champions XIII: Thanksgiving Thunder features Ric Flair against Butch Reed and Black Scorpion playing mind games with Sting.”

At 9 PM Eastern, it will be ” Smackdown” from November 25, 1999 which has the following description: “Test and Shane McMahon face Triple H and X-Pac in the main event. The Hardy Boyz vs. The New Age Outlaws in a Steel Cage Match and more.”

At 10:30 PM Eastern, it will be “The WWE List” talking about WWE merchandise.

11 PM Eastern will see the “Beyond the Ring” presentation of “Greatest Rivalries: Shawn Michaels versus Bret Hart”

SATURDAY

At 1 AM Eastern WWE Network will debut on the live live stream World Class Championship Wrestling TV from September 17, 1983 which has the following description: “Bruiser Brody goes one-on-one with Terry Gordy in the main event. Plus, Kerry Von Erich, King Parsons, and many more in action!”

At 3 PM Eastern, it will be “This Week in WWE.”

At 7:30 PM Eastern , there will be the “NXT Takeover: WarGames” preshow . This will be followed by the show proper at 8 PM Eastern. The show is listed for two and half hours on the live stream.

Sunday at 5 PM Eastern, it will be the two-hour “Survivor Series” 2017 kickoff. This will be followed by the pay-per-view proper at 7 PM Eastern. That is scheduled for four hour.

At 11 PM Eastern, it will be the debut of “WWE 365” which has the following description: “Witness the triumphs, struggles and everything in between as WWE cameras chronicle one year in the life of a WWE Superstar.”

As Mike Johnson has previously reported, the debut episode will feature Kevin Owens.