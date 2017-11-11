WWE Network Schedule For Upcoming Week Revealed, Goldberg’s WWE 24 Premiere Included, WWE 365 & More

MONDAY
Following a replay of 2016 Survivor Series pay-per-view at 1 PM Eastern, there will be live stream debut of “Raw” from November 21, 2016 which has the following description: “Seth Rollins challenges Kevin Owens for the Universal Title in a No DQ Match. Lana sees another side of Enzo Amore. Sami Zayn is punished.”
At 3:30 PM Eastern, will be “Smackdown Live” from November 22, 2016 which has the following description: “James Ellsworth is given a chance to climb his way to a SmackDown contract. Baron Corbin is punished for his actions. The Miz in action.”
At 6: 25 PM Eastern, it will be live stream debut of “Raw” from August 6, 2007 which has the following description: “Mr. McMahon receives some news that could change his family. WWE Champion John Cena faces Intercontinental Champion Umaga in the main event.”
Following Raw, will be the premiere of “WWE 24: Goldberg” which has the following description: “Inspired by family and a shot at redemption – Bill Goldberg experiences incredible highs and lows amid his return to WWE for one final run!”
TUESDAY
At 10 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new “205 Live.”
WEDNESDAY
At 8 PM Eastern, it will be a new “WWE NXT” will feature the following:
*Mercedes Martinez versus Ember Moon
*Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli versus The Street Profits
*Drew McIntyre and Andrade “Cien” Almas go face-to-face before their NXT Championship Match at “Takeover: WarGames”
FRIDAY
This week’s “Flashback Friday” marathon will be feature the theme “Setting The Thanksgiving Table” –
At 3 PM Eastern, it will be “Prime Time Wrestling” from November 24, 1986 which has the following description: “Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan shows his holiday spirit as he and Gorilla Monsoon host an exciting Thanksgiving edition of Prime Time Wrestling!”
Friday at 4:35 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of “Smackdown” from November 29, 2013 which has the following description: “The WWE Universe was truly thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend special where a Tag Team Title Match transformed into a 12-Man Showdown.”
At 6 PM Eastern, it will be the first time on the live stream a Thanksgiving edition of “WWE Main Event” from November 22, 2016.
At 7 PM Eastern it will be “WCW Clash of The Champions XIII: Thanksgiving Thunder” from November 20, 1990 which has the following description: “Clash of the Champions XIII: Thanksgiving Thunder features Ric Flair against Butch Reed and Black Scorpion playing mind games with Sting.”
At 9 PM Eastern, it will be ” Smackdown” from November 25, 1999 which has the following description: “Test and Shane McMahon face Triple H and X-Pac in the main event. The Hardy Boyz vs. The New Age Outlaws in a Steel Cage Match and more.”
At 10:30 PM Eastern, it will be “The WWE List” talking about WWE merchandise.
11 PM Eastern will see the “Beyond the Ring” presentation of “Greatest Rivalries: Shawn Michaels versus Bret Hart”
SATURDAY
At 1 AM Eastern WWE Network will debut on the live live stream World Class Championship Wrestling TV from September 17, 1983 which has the following description: “Bruiser Brody goes one-on-one with Terry Gordy in the main event. Plus, Kerry Von Erich, King Parsons, and many more in action!”
At 3 PM Eastern, it will be “This Week in WWE.”
At 7:30 PM Eastern , there will be the “NXT Takeover: WarGames” preshow . This will be followed by the show proper at 8 PM Eastern. The show is listed for two and half hours on the live stream.
Sunday at 5 PM Eastern, it will be the two-hour “Survivor Series” 2017 kickoff. This will be followed by the pay-per-view proper at 7 PM Eastern. That is scheduled for four hour.
At 11 PM Eastern, it will be the debut of “WWE 365” which has the following description: “Witness the triumphs, struggles and everything in between as WWE cameras chronicle one year in the life of a WWE Superstar.”
As Mike Johnson has previously reported, the debut episode will feature Kevin Owens.