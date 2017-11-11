John Cena Responds To IGN Comments (Video), Stephanie McMahon Commemorates Veteran’s Day (Photo)

John Cena Responds To IGN Comments (Video) In a promotional video for his upcoming movie Daddy’s Home 2, WWE superstar John Cena has done a skit with IGN where he replies to comments about him from their YouTube videos. Cena is set to return to the ring as part of Team SmackDown Live at Survivor Series next weekend. RELATED: John Cena Questions His Friendship w/ Rusev

Stephanie McMahon Commemorates Veteran’s Day (Photo) Stephanie McMahon has taken to Twitter in order to commemorate Veteran’s Day, which is being remembered by many throughout the United States alongside Armistice Day around the world. “True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost.” -Arthur Ashe Thank you to all of those who serve & have served. You are our heroes. #VeteransDay #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/9WeUX1iCHo — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 11, 2017