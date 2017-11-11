New Episode Of Being The Elite Released, WWE Highlights Charlotte Flair & Michelle McCool’s Potential Match (Videos)

New Episode Of Being The Elite Released (Video) The latest episode of Being The Elite has been released, entitled ‘Get It?’. It follows The Young Bucks as they appear at the Stan Lee Convention, which is then followed by their trip to Osaka. RELATED: Colt Cabana Welcomes The Elite To AOW

WWE Highlights Charlotte Flair & Michelle McCool’s Potential Match (Video) WWE has picked up on an interaction between Charlotte Flair and Michelle McCool that hints at a future showdown between the two women. McCool hasn’t been in the ring since being defeated by Layla in a ‘Loser Leaves WWE’ match at Extreme Rules 2011.

